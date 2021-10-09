Watch: The Undertaker asks Tyson Fury to say 'rest in peace' after knocking out Deontay Wilder; 'The Gypsy King' responds

Tyson Fury has repeatedly shown his fondness for the realm of pro-wrestling, and for WWE legend The Undertaker. He recently built on that trend by declaring that he will oblige The Undertaker's suggestion to echo his catchphrase after putting Deontay Wilder away in their upcoming fight.

Tyson Fury took to social media to share a video in which he was seen talking about his plans to offer a tribute to The Undertaker. Here's what 'The Gypsy King' had to say:

"This one's for The Undertaker. I'm here today in your hat. I'm going to smash him, and I'm going to say, 'Rest in Peace'," vowed Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to butt heads for the third and perhaps final time. Fury will be making his first defense of the WBC heavyweight strap that he took from Deontay Wilder back in February 2020.

Their trilogy bout is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 9th.

When Tyson Fury channeled The Undertaker

Tyson Fury's first bout with Deontay Wilder saw 'The Bronze Bomber' land an alarming combination in the final round of their fight. The combination sent Fury right to the canvas and fans all over the world thought it was over for him.

However, Fury, not unlike The Undertaker, rose up and found his feet before the referee could finish his count. This surprised many, including Wilder.

In the wake of Tyson Fury's resurgence, fans took to social media to liken him to some of The Undertaker's iconic moments of rising up in the face of certain defeat. Fury dominated Wilder for much of their second bout before Wilder's team threw in the towel.

Wilder has made a selection of excuses for why he believes Fury beat him so handily last time. Only time will tell if history repeats itself.

Edited by Jack Cunningham