WATCH: Turkish brawler Alibeg Rasulov flaunts his technical striking in nasty elbow shot against former lightweight MMA king

When Alibeg Rasulov made his ONE Championship debut nearly a year ago, he authored a thunderous entrance — announcing himself as a force to be a reckoned with and accelerating his path to a world title shot in one fell swoop. The hard-hitting Turkish standout showcased his elite pedigree by dominating former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in July 2024.

Right from the get-go, Rasulov applied relentless pressure, dictating the punishing pace that kept the South Korean star on the back foot. One defining moment came when Rasulov drove a sharp elbow into Ok's face, opening a gruesome gash above his left eyebrow and turning the former champ's visage into a crimson mask.

Check out that sequence below:

Although Ok managed to rally in their later rounds of the encounter, the Hyperion Fighters member closed strong by landing the much cleaner and stronger blows in the final stretch.

In the end, Rasulov walked away with a clear-cut unanimous decision to punch a date with reigning divisional kingpin Christian Lee at ONE Fight Night 26 five months later.

However, the world title encounter ended in disappointment. An accidental eye poke by Lee rendered Rasulov unable to continue in the second round.

Alibeg Rasulov aims to establish himself as undeniable top contender at ONE Fight Night 32

Alibeg Rasulov is on the brink of potential second shot at ONE lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee — but first, he must overcome the red-hot Maurice Abevi.

The high-stakes lightweight MMA showdown is scheduled for June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, broadcasting live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

