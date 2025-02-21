  • home icon
WATCH: Turkish mauler Shamil Erdogan ends Burmese legend Aung La N Sang's night with brutal one-shot KO finish

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 21, 2025 18:41 GMT
Shamil Erdogan [Photo via ONE Championship]
Shamil Erdogan [Photo via ONE Championship]

Shamil Erdogan left no doubt at ONE 171 last Friday, Feb. 20, proving that if he could defeat Aung La N Sang once, he could do it again — and in even more devastating fashion.

The Turkish powerhouse ran it back with the former two-division ONE world champion in a 210-pound catchweight MMA contest at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, delivering an emphatic statement in their rematch.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

youtube-cover
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Unlike their first meeting at ONE 168 in September 2024, where Erdogan notched the finish near the three-minute mark of the opening salvo, this time he needed less than 30 seconds to close the show.

A thunderous head kick sent shockwaves through the arena, shutting Aung La N Sang’s lights off in dramatic fashion.

Determined to avenge his previous defeat, Aung La N Sang came out aggressively, looking to impose his will.

However, the undefeated Turkish juggernaut remained composed, weathering the early storm before unleashing a perfectly timed left high kick. The strike knocked “The Burmese Python” out cold before he even hit the canvas.

With the victory, Erdogan extended his perfect record to 11-0 and earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Shamil Erdogan inches closer to world title shot

As he prevailed over Aung La N Sang once again at ONE 171, Shamil Erdogan inserted himself into the conversation for a potential shot at the ONE middleweight MMA world championship, currently held by two-division titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Malykhin claimed the middleweight crown by dethroning Reinier de Ridder in a March 2024 rematch, making history as the first mixed martial artist to hold world titles in three different weight classes simultaneously.

However, his aura of invincibility took a hit when he lost the heavyweight belt to Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane seven months later.

Now focused on reclaiming what Kane took from him, Malykhin also has to contend with a growing list of challengers eyeing his middleweight and light heavyweight straps.

With Erdogan’s short work of Aung La N Sang in Qatar, the possibility of Malykhin competing at 205 pounds again seems more likely than ever.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
हिन्दी