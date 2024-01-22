WATCH: Two-division world champ Anatoly Malykhin’s terrifying collection of knockouts in ONE Championship

There is certainly something awe-inspiring when fighters competing in a heavier weight class face one another in combat sports. and Anatoly Malykhin is definitely one of ONE Championship’s greatest heavyweights.

Debuting in 2021, 'Sladkiy' has become a fan favorite for his charismatic promos inside and outside of the ONE circle, while being a feared opponent due to his awesome power - amassing a total of just 30 minutes and 24 seconds of fight time over five bouts.

Alexandre Machado was the first to feel Malykhin’s prowess as he succumbed to the Russian heavyweight via TKO. The Russian quickly followed up that performance with two knockouts against Amir Aliakbari and Kirill Grishenko.

Malykhin’s standout boxing skills took centerstage when he dismantled Reinier de Ridder in just one round for the ONE light heavyweight MMA world championship.

Malykhin would again showcase his boxing skills against Arjan Bhullar, breaking down the Indian star over the course of three rounds to become the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion.

Malykhin vs. de Ridder 2 set for Qatar

The Russian heavyweight wants more than just the ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world championships, and his wish will be granted on March 1 at ONE 166.

Taking place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, Malykhin will have another date with destiny as he faces de Ridder once again, this time for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

Fighting as a heavyweight for much of his life, there is serious concern that Malykhin will not make the middleweight limit of 205 pounds (93.0 kg), but 'Sladkiy' has a hilarious plan in place.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.