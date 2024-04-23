WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty gets clinical with double hook combo against Mongkolpetch in 2022

ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is in the thick of his prime years. While many fighters his age have struggled to master the art of striking, he has proven his quality time and time again.

At 27 years of age, 'The General' has already given combat sports fans many great fights and one fight that truly displayed his striking prowess was his February 2022 bout against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

Something was different in the former flyweight Muay Thai world champ entering the Monkgolpetch bout, as he was more determined than ever to establish his dominance early on.

Haggerty fired shots from all directions towards the Petchyindee Academy product and one of his best moments was a two-hit combo using his left hand that did damage to Mongkolpetch.ONE Championship posted a clip of the combo on Instagram.

Haggerty had lots of sublime striking moments such as these throughout the contest and it was not surprising then that he won the bout via unanimous decision.

Fans make voices heard on upcoming Jonathan Haggerty super fight

The British star is set to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This will be the second time they face each other in their careers, with Superlek defeating Haggerty via TKO back in 2018 outside ONE Championship and Haggerty now getting the chance to get that loss back.

With both men at the peak of their powers, fans made it clear who they believe is winning, with 51 percent backing Haggerty and 49 percent supporting Superlek.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) on Ticketmaster.