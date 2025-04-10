WATCH: Two-time BJJ world champ Dante Leon shows off his chops in gnarly submission of Bruno Pucci in ONE debut

There is a certain excitement in the air whenever a new name makes their ONE Championship debut, and that is the best way to describe Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) machine Dante Leon's first showing in the promotion.

At ONE Fight Night 26 last December, Leon was welcomed to the world's largest martial arts promotion by Brazilian veteran and MMA star Bruno Pucci. With both athletes having won two IBJJF no-gi gold medals each, fans expected an action-packed 10-minute submission grappling matchup.

Much to everyone's surprise, their bout only lasted for about two minutes. Leon caught 'Puccibull' in a modified Americana hold, which he later dubbed the 'Thunder Lock'.

Watch the submission sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Leon built on his scintillating promotional debut with a unanimous decision victory over former ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship challenger Tommy Langaker this past January.

Barely five months into his ONE tenure, little did Leon expect to be named Tye Ruotolo's next challenger for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Their world title clash will take place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kade Ruotolo excited to watch twin brother Tye battle Dante Leon

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is raring to see how his twin will fare against Dante Leon since the winner of their world title bout will leave with the gold and also lead their head-to-head series at 2-1.

Ruotolo said in a recent interview with The Bangkok Post:

"Absolutely, I think his matchups are great, you know. Dante and Tye, right now, at that size, I couldn't think of a better matchup I'd rather see. Yeah, it's super exciting."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

