Contrary to their tough image, professional fighters are also sensitive, generous, and socially responsible people. UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski took to social media to raise social awareness and collect funds for men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide.

The Mo is happening...let’s do this!!

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Link to donate👇https://t.co/pIsoQtnBMj pic.twitter.com/2bfNngxxMs — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 31, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski donates $1000 towards awareness of men's health issues

In the video that he posted on Twitter, Alexander Volkanovski said that he will be growing a moustache for men's health awareness and that his goal is to collect $5000 for donating towards the cause. He said that he's already paid $1000 himself. Volkanovski further stated that if the donations reach the desired amount, he'll add another $1000 to the charity.

The Movember charity event is run by the Movember Foundation. The goal of the event is to "change the face of men's health" by increasing early cancer detection, diagnosis, and effective treatments, and ultimately reducing the number of preventable deaths. Since its inception, the Movember Foundation has raised $837 million and funded over 1,200 projects in more than 20 countries.

Alexander Volkanovski is 21-1-0 inside the Octagon and his last fight was a rematch against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 251 where the Australian won via unanimous decision following five rounds of back and forth action inside the Octagon.

Volkanovski is rumored to defend his title against Brian Ortega up next.