WATCH: UFC fighters give away Jon Jones and GSP Funko Pops to underprivileged children, donates $10K

UFC Bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez and middleweight Julian Marquez recently showed their generosity to underprivileged children at Kansas City-based non-profit organization Operation Breakthrough.

MMA journalist Alex Behunin recently tweeted some media of the two fighters meeting the children, where they spent quality time with the kids and handed out unique UFC-themed gifts. Martinez and Marquez also donated $10,000 to the organization, which helps provide an education and a safe environment for children in poverty.

Jonathan Martinez and Julian Marquez were seen distributing Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones Funko pop figure toys, allowing the kids to pick their favorite fighter's replicas.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Julian Marquez and Jonathan Martinez handing out Jon Jones & GSP pop figures to underprivileged children at Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City Julian Marquez and Jonathan Martinez handing out Jon Jones & GSP pop figures to underprivileged children at Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City https://t.co/T4WABE2GQs

The two MMA stars were also snapped taking part in some fun activities with the kids as they posed for a group picture with a giant cheque of $10,000 from the UFC Foundation.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Julian Marquez and Jonathan Martinez visited Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City to inspire unprivileged kids as well as give a $10,000 donation Julian Marquez and Jonathan Martinez visited Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City to inspire unprivileged kids as well as give a $10,000 donation https://t.co/4MNDDexm5X

The promotion is set to return to Kansas City with UFC on ESPN 44 going down on April 15 at the T-Mobile Center. A featherweight clash between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen will headline the event as the division's former champion looks to make another run at the title.

Holloway is coming off a loss to Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy fight in July 2022. Meanwhile, the No.4-ranked featherweight is riding a 10-fight win streak going into this bout.

Why give Jon Jones Funko Pops to kids? UFC Fans are enraged

While UFC stars Jonathan Martinez and Julian Marquez visiting Operation Breakthrough to hang out with underprivileged children and gift them Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre Funko Pop toys is certainly heartwarming, many fans aren't too pleased with Jon Jones being one of the figurines being handed out.

While Jones is undoubtedly among the greatest MMA fighters to ever step into the cage, he could hardly be considered a role model for children. Considering his multiple run-ins with the law throughout his gold-laden career and steroid violations while competing, many fans were unhappy about his figurine being given to kids.

Fans made their displeasure known in the comments section of Alex Behunin's post.

One fan wrote:

"Wait until those kids realize what kind of person Jon Jones is."

Goshinby @Goshinby @AlexBehunin @JMarquezMMA @FactoryXMTMMA @TeamIridiumISA Wait until those kids realize what kind of person Jon Jones is @AlexBehunin @JMarquezMMA @FactoryXMTMMA @TeamIridiumISA Wait until those kids realize what kind of person Jon Jones is 💀

Another fan asked:

"Why they handing out literal garbage."

One user questioned the choice of a fighter-themed Funko Pop toy and asked:

"Why would you wanna teach kids to look up to Jon Jones."

Another user pointed out:

"GSP outta stock fast huh."

One fan wrote:

"I need food, shelter and an education." "Here, have this doll."

Trinidad @DuffBeerGuyLA @AlexBehunin @JMarquezMMA @FactoryXMTMMA

“Lemme get that”

Martinez, “ you already got it” @TeamIridiumISA Little kid tried grabbing a second one“Lemme get that”Martinez, “ you already got it” @AlexBehunin @JMarquezMMA @FactoryXMTMMA @TeamIridiumISA Little kid tried grabbing a second one 😂😂“Lemme get that”Martinez, “ you already got it” 😂😂

Poll : 0 votes