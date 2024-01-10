WATCH: Vietnamese-American star Thanh Le’s quickdraw clip of his best highlights in ONE Championship

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and current interim world titleholder Thanh Le is one of the most vicious finishers in ONE Championship because all his wins in the promotion ended in stoppage, with five knockouts and one submission finish.

Le’s wins were recently featured by the world’s largest martial arts organization on Instagram after it posted clips of his highlight reel. The short video clip had the caption:

“💯 Can Thanh Le unify the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title when he squares off against Tang Kai once more at ONE 166: Qatar? @thanhlemma @mediacityqa @visitqatar”

The video posted showed the knockout wins of the Vietnamese-American star against Yusup Saadulaev, Kotetsu Boku, Ryogo Takahashi, and Garry Tonon. He became the undisputed king of the featherweight MMA division in October 2020 after beating long-time world champion Martin Nguyen via third-round knockout at ONE: Inside the Matrix.

Le is fresh off a first-round submission victory over Ilya Freymanov in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 to capture the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title. In doing so, he booked a date with reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

Thanh Le currently prepares for world title unification rematch with Tang Kai at ONE 166

After taking out Freymanov out of his way to win the interim world title and become the clear-cut challenger for Tang Kai’s reign, the 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative is now preparing to face a familiar foe for an opportunity to reclaim the undisputed status on March 1 at ONE 166, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

This championship unification fight between Le and Tang is one of the announced world title bouts on the loaded card. The 27-year-old Chinese star wants to reassert his mastery over Le and solidify his reign as the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion.

The Sunkin International Fight Club representative defeated Le via unanimous decision during their first meeting in August 2022 at ONE 160.