Watch: When Cain Velasquez became the first fighter to knock Brock Lesnar out in the UFC

Cain Velasquez holds the distinction of being the first fighter to knock Brock Lesnar out in the UFC. Velasquez’s first-round TKO victory over Lesnar at UFC 121 on October 23rd, 2010, marked Lesnar’s first knockout loss in the sport of MMA.

Fans can watch Cain Velasquez’s tremendous UFC heavyweight title-winning performance against Brock Lesnar in the video embedded below:

Brock Lesnar secured a pair of takedowns, while Cain Velasquez too got a takedown against Lesnar. Velasquez’s superior striking skills proved to be the difference-maker in the fight.

Furthermore, he landed crisp ground and pound after scoring the takedown against Brock Lesnar. The fight was officially waved off at the 4:12-minute mark of round one.

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar have retired from the sport of MMA

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel

Cain Velasquez’s last MMA fight was a first-round KO loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez (February 2019). The former UFC heavyweight champion announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in October 2019.

Following his loss against Ngannou, Velasquez transitioned to the world of professional wrestling. He competed in AAA, a prominent Lucha Libre promotion. Moreover, Velasquez also performed in the WWE, which is widely regarded as the world’s premier pro-wrestling-based sports-entertainment organization.

Velasquez was released from the WWE in April 2020, owing to the company undergoing budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar’s last MMA fight was an NC (No Contest) against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 (July 2016). The fight was originally a unanimous decision win for Lesnar. However, the result was later overturned as Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.

Brock Lesnar extensively performed in the WWE in the ensuing years, even defeating Velasquez in a notable WWE feud in 2019. Lesnar last competed in the WWE at WrestleMania 36. His match was taped in late March 2020 and aired in early April 2020.

The former UFC and WWE champion hasn't competed in the WWE ever since. Brock Lesnar was eventually moved to the alumni section of WWE's official website.

Nevertheless, amid rumors of his comeback to the WWE, Lesnar was moved from the alumni section to the WWE's RAW main roster section on their website in June 2021. Lesnar's exact WWE comeback date is yet to be revealed.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh