Watch: When Conor McGregor displayed incredible boxing skills while in quarantine

Conor McGregor is known to be one of the hardest-working businesspersons in the world. Despite his myriad of business endeavors in recent years, McGregor hasn’t forgotten his martial arts roots.

The Notorious One’s commitment to martial arts and his unparalleled artistry in the realm of combat can be seen in one of the videos he posted last year. Back in March 2020, when the COVID-19 global pandemic was alarmingly spreading its tentacles across the different parts of the world, the majority of the world was forced to go into strict lockdowns.

That didn’t deter Conor McGregor from his training, however, as he continued honing his exceptional striking skills. McGregor took to his official Instagram account to post a video wherein he offered fans a glimpse into some of his training.

The training video features Conor McGregor displaying his incredible boxing skills while in quarantine. Fans can watch the video embedded below:

Conor McGregor attached the following statement to the video:

“Focus on the task at hand with Bare knuckle pin pointers.”

The video shows Conor McGregor practicing his technique and form rather than power. There’s also an apparent emphasis on speed in the video, as McGregor has to swiftly evade the rotating device attached to the training equipment. The device is generally referred to as a spinning bar, and its primary purpose is to help the boxer train their defensive skills.

Conor McGregor consistently lands light punches on the spinning bar as well as the punching ball atop the equipment. The bar rotates and McGregor expertly times his blocks, slips, rolls, and counter-strikes.

The training not only includes bobbing and weaving but also shows Conor McGregor actively practicing the lean back/pullback maneuver. McGregor has often used the pullback followed by a counterstrike, apart from also showcasing tremendous bobbing and weaving skills inside the octagon.

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested in featherweight and took place at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor won the fight via first-round TKO.

Their rematch was contested in lightweight and transpired at UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier won the rematch via second-round TKO.

Presently, Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup that’ll be contested at lightweight. McGregor vs. Poirier 3 will headline the UFC 264 fight card on July 10th, 2021.

