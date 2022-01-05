Watch: When Georges St-Pierre was overjoyed to meet his idol Arnold Schwarzenegger

Georges St-Pierre was truly floored when he ran into his idol Arnold Schwarzenegger at UFC 167.

'Rush' put the welterweight championship on the line against Johny Hendricks at the UFC's 20th-anniversary show. He retained the belt with a narrow split-decision victory. St-Pierre vacated the title shortly afterward and took a break of almost four years.

The MMA legend's face was heavily bloodied after a grueling bout with Hendricks, and he mentioned that he'd have to go to the doctor in the video. St-Pierre was clearly awstruck after running into Schwarzenegger, whom he considered an inspiration.

You can check out the entire video of Georges St-Pierre meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger below:

Kevin Lee doesn't think Kamaru Usman can suprass Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time and is the standard against which all welterweight champions are measured. Ever since he dethroned Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman has had an impressive run with the title and has drawn comparisons to 'Rush'.

Kevin Lee touched on the greatest welterweights of all time during an appearance on The Schmozone Podcast with Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee. The recent Eagle FC acquisition said he wouldn't entertain comparisons between St-Pierre and Usman unless 'The Nigerian Nightmare' did something truly special:

"I don't like the people who do that though. It's GSP [Georges St-Pierre] all the way. Let's get that out there. GSP, hands down, I don't even think it's possible for him [Kamaru Usman] to be it, unless he goes up to 205 [lbs] and fights Jon Jones. If he beats Jon Jones then I'm saying okay... If you go 205, you fight Jon Jones, you fight Jan Blachowicz, you fight Israel Adesanya or something, Alright, now we can talk. But before that I hate that."

You can checkout the full episode of The Schmozone Podcast below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham