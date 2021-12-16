Watch: When Jake Paul came face to face with a shark while scuba diving with Erika Costell

Jake Paul may have made a bigger name for himself with his blockbuster boxing showdowns, but long before he ventured into the sport, the YouTube sensation was known for his daring adventures.

In 2018, the social media star, along with Erika Costell, went on a scuba diving excursion and had a run-in with a deadly shark while underwater. Fortunately, the incident didn't take a dangerous turn, allowing the duo to make it out safely.

You can watch Jake Paul's scuba diving video below:

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Paul was already a successful man before taking the combat sports world by storm in 2020.

The Disney star-turned-athlete has enjoyed a decent amount of success during his short career as a professional boxer and has been involved in four bouts to date.

Jake Paul on a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul's strategy of handpicking non-boxers has proven to be successful so far. However, he also seems open to the idea of fighting elite boxers in the future.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he would eventually love to fight Canelo Alvarez. Paul also explained how the fight makes sense monetarily.

"In a different lifetime, we would probably be friends. However, I still want to fight him and I still think it would be a massive fight. And I think my path is leading to that. In this year, 2021, Canelo will be the number one highest paid boxer and I will be number two. So what better fight than to put the number one highest paid and the number two highest paid against each other. That equals the biggest payday. At the end of the day, this is business. So as much as I respect him, I think three years from now, us getting in the ring will be massive. And three years from now, my skill level will be good enough to make it a serious competition."

You can watch Jake Paul's full interview with Graham Bensinger below:

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring on December 18 in a much-anticipated rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who replaced the injured Tommy Fury.

