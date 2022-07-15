Watch: When Jon Jones celebrated with a dance after learning his kick broke Ovince Saint-Preux's arm 

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones, in an interview with Megan Olivi, celebrated with a dance after realizing that his kick had broken Ovince Saint-Preux's arm.

Jones proudly exclaimed that his so-called 'chicken legs' managed to break his foe's arm, before breaking out a few dance moves.

Watch Jones dance below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Here's Jon Jones' reaction to finding out one of his kicks may have broken OSP's arm. Here's Jon Jones' reaction to finding out one of his kicks may have broken OSP's arm. https://t.co/HB9qT84K2c

The former light-heavyweight champion and Saint-Preux met in the octagon at UFC 197 for the interim light heavyweight strap. 'Bones' won the fight via a comfortable unanimous decision.

However, the 34-year-old was later stripped of his title in November 2016 after failing a drug test for his UFC 200 bout. The event also marked the second time Jones had been stripped of a UFC title.

The American's ill fate continued as he was stripped of the UFC gold once more after testing positive for Turinabol prior to his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier.

The 34-year-old American hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his February 2020 victory against Dominick Reyes. The former champion is currently in training for his heavyweight debut.

Dana White says that Jon Jones is ready to face either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic

In a recent interview on The Jim Rome Show, UFC president Dana White revealed that Jon Jones is all set for his heavyweight debut. White further elaborated that the American will face either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic on his return:

"Yeah, Jon Jones is ready to go. We are just waiting for an opponent, you know. It's either Francis depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic."

Watch Dana White talk about Jones' heavyweight debut below:

White added that even though 'Bones' hasn't stepped inside the octagon in over two years, he is one of the greatest of all time and it is hard to count him out:

"I am a big believer in ring rust but for all the negative things you can say about Jon Jones and his personal life and things that have happened, he is the best. He is definitely the best of all time."

Jones currently holds 26 wins against 1 loss and 1 no contest in his professional mixed martial arts career. 'Bones' is also the fifth longest reigning champion in UFC history.

