Watch: When Jon Jones mocked Daniel Cormier after 'DC' accidentally punched Herb Dean

Jon Jones mocked Daniel Cormier after the former Olympian inadvertently caught referee Herb Dean during their encounter at UFC 182.

Jones and Cormier had a heated rivalry that spilled into physical and verbal altercations outside the cage. Their first fight at UFC 182 resulted in a unanimous decision win for 'Bones'. The two-time light heavyweight champion bested his foe once again at UFC 214. However, the result was overturned after he tested positive for a Turinabol metabolite.

In this video from UFC 182, Jon Jones begins to celebrate prematurely. Daniel Cormier, thinking the bout is over, lets go of his opponent but eats a shot for his troubles. 'DC' then retaliates by throwing a combination after the bell but only catches an intervening Herb Dean. Jones, however, had the last laugh as he used professional wrestling group DX's cross-chop to taunt his rival.

Sean Strickland doesn't think Jon Jones should be allowed to compete again

Sean Strickland feels fighters who've failed drug tests shouldn't be allowed to compete in MMA. During an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland said Jones's legacy had been severely tainted after testing positive for PEDs.

"I think Jon Jones could've been the greatest fighter to ever walk in the UFC. I mean I grew up watching Jon Jones but after he got popped it's clear that he was juiced. I don't think he should ever be allowed to fight again, I think his legacy is gone, I think everything he's ever done in the UFC should be replaced because again if you're cheating and you're getting an advantage how do you hold a legacy you know when you didn't do it on even playing field," said Strickland.

Now that domestic violence charges against 'Bones' have been dropped in the state of Nevada, Jones is free to compete in the UFC. He has expressed a desire to move up to the heavyweight division and return in the second quarter of 2022. There's been no official announcement, but could he take on the winner of Francis Ngannou vs Cyril Gane?

