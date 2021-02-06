Watch: When Paige VanZant scored a spectacular KO win over Bec Rawlings in UFC strawweight fight

Paige VanZant rose to superstardom earlier than most other stars in the sports-entertainment industry. While VanZant’s vibrant personality, aggressive fighting style, and dedication to martial arts are usually credited for her success, her striking creativity often goes underappreciated.

One of the most memorable instances of the creative and exciting striking skills that Paige VanZant brings to the ring/cage is that of her spectacular KO win over Bec Rawlings. VanZant fought Rawlings in a strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Condit on August 27, 2016.

It was in this fight that 12 Gauge impressed one and all not only with her excellent footwork and pace, but also with her thunderous knockout victory over a tough opponent like Rawlings. Fans can watch Paige VanZant’s amazing KO stoppage of Rawlings in the video embedded below.

Interesgly, Paige VanZant started off the fight with a switch kick attempt, something that she’d later use to finish the fight. VanZant’s footwork and lateral movement in this fight were truly praiseworthy. Besides, she clearly won round one with the cleaner strikes landed and better clinch-work.

Round two of the fight witnessed more of Paige VanZant’s brilliant footwork and movement. The end came at the 0:17 minute-mark of round two, when VanZant dropped Rawlings with a beautiful switch kick and followed up with a few ground strikes, winning the fight via KO.

Paige VanZant and Bec Rawlings compete in both MMA and bare-knuckle boxing

Bec Rawlings (left); Paige VanZant (right)

Paige VanZant’s most recent MMA fight took place at UFC 251 in July 2020, wherein VanZant suffered a first-round submission loss against Amanda Ribas. Following this, VanZant parted ways with the UFC and signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC.

As of this writing, we’re just hours away from Paige VanZant’s highly anticipated debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. VanZant takes on Britain Hart in the main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania (February 5, 2021) at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

On the other hand, Bec Rawlings’ most recent MMA fight transpired at Bellator 240 in February 2020. The fight witnessed Rawlings defeat Elina Kallionidou via unanimous decision. In addition to fighting for Bellator MMA, Rawlings has also competed in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner.

Rawlings’ most recent bare-knuckle boxing match was a unanimous decision win over Cecilia Flores at Bare Knuckle FC 4 in February 2019. This fight saw Rawlings defend the Police Gazette Bare-Knuckle Championship and win the World Boxing Foundation Latin American championship.