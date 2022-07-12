Watch: When Yair Rodriguez called Michael Bisping a 'b***h' after his fight was ruled a no-contest

Yair Rodriguez's bout against Jeremy Stephens at UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens in 2019 ended in a no-contest. Now, it has come to light that the Mexican fighter was furious with everybody following this and allegedly called commentator Michael Bisping a "b***h" during his post-fight interview.

The bout was stopped in the very first round after an illegal eye poke caused the referee to stop the action. Bisping was on hand to interview the fighters after the fight, which is normal after every UFC bout.

However, it seems Rodriguez wasn't keen to talk, as the commentator later revealed on his YouTube channel.

"Last time I stepped into a cage with Yair Rodriguez was when he fought Jeremy Stephens down in Mexico City. The fight just started and sadly there was an eye poke and the fight got called off.

"Then a riot started and when we were there, I was commentating with Brendan Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald gets under the desk and he was like Mike 'come down here, there's room for you...

"Anyway, when it all died down, I went into the cage and I went to talk to Yair Rodriguez. And he snapped at me in Spanish and he ended up 'puta'. So I think he called me a little b***h. But it's all good. We had a joke about it the other day."

Watch Bisping discuss the incident here:

The Mexican fighter eventually composed himself and can be heard apologizing to everyone around him in the octagon and after a few hugs with his team, Rodriguez continued the interview with the former UFC middleweight champion.

Watch the heated octagon interview here:

During the interview, Rodriguez had said that he worked really hard to prepare for the bout and that he felt bad that fans paid for a main event that never happened. He also stated that he wanted to face Jeremy Stephens again, which happened a month later.

The Mexican managed to win the rematch via unanimous decision and went on to face Max Holloway. The Holloway bout didn't go quite as well, with 'El Pantera' losing via decision.

When does Yair Rodriguez fight next?

Yair Rodriguez is scheduled to face Brian Ortega this weekend when headlining at UFC on ABC 3. This is the latest fight Rodriguez has booked since losing to Max Holloway in 2021 and will be the first time "El Pantera" has fought this year.

Brian Ortega is also entering the octagon after losing his latest bout. 'T-City' took on UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 in 2021, but lost via unanimous decision.

The fighters have never fought against each other in the UFC before and are both hoping to get the next title shot after winning this weekend. Rodriguez is yet to challenge for Volkanovski's belt, with one of his biggest fights being against the legendary BJ Penn in 2017 - which he won in the second round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far