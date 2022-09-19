Watch: Wholesome old video surfaces of Jose Aldo giggling like a kid while trying on his first suit as the legend retires from MMA

A true legend of the sport of mixed martial arts, Jose Aldo, recently announced his retirement, just a few weeks after his UFC 278 loss to Merab Dvalishvili. In a recently re-surfaced video, Aldo can be seen giggling like a child while shopping for his first suit.

In the almost 12-year-old video, the Brazilian is seen walking around a clothing outlet, trying on various suits and hats. The former UFC champion occasionally stops near mirrors to admire his outfit before bursting into laughter.

RJ Clifford @RJcliffordMMA Jose Aldo, the destroyer of men, giggling like a child trying on his first suit over a decade ago. A poor kid from the favela laughing endearingly at the absurdity that is suit shopping. Legend. Jose Aldo, the destroyer of men, giggling like a child trying on his first suit over a decade ago. A poor kid from the favela laughing endearingly at the absurdity that is suit shopping. Legend. https://t.co/MnMs5OORo0

In the video, Aldo also sings a few songs while trying out various shirts and ties. By the end of the video, the Brazilian selects a black two-piece suit, complete with a black tie, to be his first one.

Jose Aldo is one of the most prominent figures in MMA history. The fighter is a two-time UFC featherweight champion. He once held an 18 fight win streak from 2006 to 2014.

Watch Aldo's UFC and WEC championship runs below:

The 36-year-old's pro-MMA record stands at 31 wins against 8 losses. He holds a UFC record of 13-7.

When MMA fighter Hacran Dias opened his home to Jose Aldo

Before achieving UFC glory, while Jose Aldo was a broke athlete living in Rio de Janeiro, he used to sleep at his jiu-jitsu gym in Botafogo. When the owner moved the gym to Flamengo, Aldo was no longer allowed to spend his nights in the gym.

This is when fellow fighter and Aldo's Nova Uniao teammate, Hacran Dias became a guardian angel for the struggling fighter. Dias, who was living in a small house in the Santo Amaro favela with his mother and brother, offered to let Aldo stay with them.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Dias said:

"I told him [Aldo] I'd figure it out, call my mother and find a place for him. We lived in a small house at the favela, so I asked her if Aldo could stay with us for some time. I told her I had a friend that had nowhere to go."

Aldo stayed in the Dias household for almost seven months. In the same interview, Aldo thanked Dias and his family for the kindness they showed him. The 36-year-old added that Nova Uniao was not just a team but family :

"I thank Hacran and Aunt Julia for the help. I love them. This is why I say Nova Uniao [Aldo's team] is not a team, it's a family. I always had someone to count on when I needed."

Watch Jose Aldo train at Nova Uniao below:

