WATCH: Young phenom Johan Ghazali gets valuable guidance from Thai superstar Superbon ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali has the makings of a future ONE world champion owing to his one-shot knockout power. However, he knows he needs to round out his skills further, so he sought the help of a current ONE world champion — ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Ad

Before he steps inside the circle for the ninth time in his ONE tenure at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, ONE Championship posted an Instagram video of Superbon holding the pads for 'Jojo.'

The 34-year-old vet also gave Ghazali some tips on how to throw his punches better to make the most of them every single time.

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The 18-year-old has been honing his striking under Superbon's guidance well before ONE Fight Night 32, seeking the Thai great's mentorship ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai battle with Johan Estupinan this past January.

Though he lost via unanimous decision, Ghazali displayed a more technical side to his game, showing how Superbon's teachings have already rubbed off on him.

At ONE Fight Night 32, the Malaysian-American will attempt to make his mentor proud when he takes on Diego Paez. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali surprised by Superbon's commitment to his development

Johan Ghazali consistently finds himself in the presence of some of the world's greatest strikers, though he did not expect Superbon to be so hands-on in his training.

He said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Superbon has been training me daily, he's been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he's been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.