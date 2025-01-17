WATCH: Young stars Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan’s most ruthless knockouts in ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan are primed to be the stars on the supporting card of ONE 170 when they face off in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 24.

Although the event has three world title bouts on the marquee, it’s Ghazali and Estupinan’s clash that has the potential to steal the spotlight. The matchup brings together two rising knockout artists, each with a growing fanbase and an exciting future ahead.

Recently, ONE Championship featured their standout victories in a captivating Instagram carousel, further building anticipation for this thrilling contest.

Ghazali has quickly established himself as a lethal force in the promotion, racking up five knockout wins.

His streak of four consecutive victories on the ONE Friday Fights series earned him a coveted spot on the main roster and a $100,000 contract.

Ghazali’s debut on the grand stage in December 2023 was nothing short of sensational, as he stunned fans by finishing Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds.

In September 2024, the 18-year-old phenom added another astonishing moment to his highlight reel with a first-round knockout of Josue Cruz.

With momentum on his side, Ghazali is now determined to break into the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Johan Estupinan aims to sustain his momentum

On the other hand, Johan Estupinan has emerged as one of the breakout stars of 2024, delivering awe-inspiring performances in each of his bouts.

As the first-ever Colombian athlete to compete in ONE, Estupinan made a remarkable debut in May with a 27-second knockout of Kouta Omori. He followed this with a dominant performance in June, knocking down Zafer Sayik twice en route to a unanimous decision victory.

'Panda Kick' continued his winning ways with a sensational second-round TKO over Sean Climaco in September 2024. Never one to rest on his laurels, Estupinan returned to action soon after, authoring a stoppage of Zakaria El Jamari.

With his unorthodox style and crowd-pleasing energy, Estupinan is shaping up to be a real threat to anyone in the weight class.

