WATCH: YouTuber Bradley Martyn, who claims he can beat UFC stars, learns a lesson in fighting the hard way

YouTuber Bradley Martyn has started to make a lot of headlines recently with his bold claims about beating combat sports athletes. A few months ago, Martyn claimed that he would beat boxing lightweight champion Devin Haney in a street fight.

While he got a lot of hate for his comments, that wasn't the end of it. Recently on his podcast Raw Talk with Nate Diaz as the special guest, the 32-year-old challenged the former UFC superstar to a street fight and claimed that he could beat him.

Further in another episode of his podcast, Bradley Martyn engaged in a spirited discussion with former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub. During the show, Martyn was seen in disbelief that the ONE FC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson could defeat him in a street fight.

Brendan Schaub trying to knock sense into that juice head Turkey

While Bradley Martyn has made bold claims about being able to beat trained fighters in a street fight, an old video that recently resurfaced online has indicated what might happen if he was to fight a trained fighter on the streets.

Martyn was seen wrestling with the security guard of the YouTuber group, Nelk Boys. Interestingly, the security guard was able to get him on a chokehold quite easily which just goes to show that size is not everything in fighting.

Take a look at the video below:

schwick @schwick6



How does this guy have so much confidence in his fighting ability Bradley Martyn getting ragdolled and choked out by Nelk Boys security gaurd

Logan Paul reacts to Bradley Martyn's comments about fighting Nate Diaz

Social media sensation Logan Paul is seemingly not happy about Bradley Martyn challenging Nate Diaz to a street fight.

Addressing the same on the recent episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Logan Paul sounded off on the fitness influencer and claimed that he needed to be humbled. While calling out the 32-year-old for a sparring match, 'The Maverick' said:

"I gotta say something about Bradley. I think you’re getting lame. I think you’re getting lame as a person or a person who’s searching for clicks. He had Nate Diaz, who's fighting my brother on August 5, on his podcast. In the same sentence, he's like, 'I'm cool with Jake. I like Jake. I just hope you beat his ass.' Why say that?"

He added:

"Even the way you're talking about street fighting Nate. Bro, you're not gonna beat Nate Diaz in a street fight... Bradley, you gotta be humbled... I will invite you to Puerto Rico to spar with me to be humbled... I will f**king humble your a**."