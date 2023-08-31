"Watched this about 23 times" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer stuns fans with 'beautiful' body-paint reel

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is incredibly popular amongst the MMA fan base and in general, and she took to Instagram to show exactly why that's the case.

Palmer posted a sultry video of herself in what is presumably a studio-themed photoshoot. The video, which is a quick montage of images, shows Palmer lathered in paint, as she poses for the camera.

Check out Brittney Palmer's post here:

Given the fact that she has over a million followers, she garnered a number of reactions from enchanted fans.

One user, @dontlooknow1888 said:

"I watched this about 23 times!!"

Kurupt_industries added:

"Truely amazing Brittney everything u do ur art is amazing also"

User @meganfazio also appeared to concur, and added:

"You're the work of art tho"

@dailymeds1984 further went on to say:

"You can express your love for me. I’ll allow it"

@slimbones504 also commented, saying:

"Look at this amazing woman"

Check out some of the reactions on Brittney Palmer's post here:

Fans react to Brittney Palmer's new post

Most of her fans appeared to be complementary. Given the fact that Brittney Palmer is also an artist and runs her own art page on Instagram, the theme of the photoshoot made complete sense.

Brittney Palmer also works as a studio artist, is often seen with MMA stars

Apart from her presence as a ring girl for the UFC, Palmer is also an incredibly talented artist. Her work can be found on her art page on Instagram.

In fact, Palmer can often be seen with MMA stars. Recently, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan were seen at one of her shows.

Palmer took to Instagram to thank Joe Rogan for his presence, after Rogan attended one of her shows. She did so alongside the caption:

"Grateful and thrilled to have shared this unforgettable moment with this amazing human. @joerogan, a cherished friend for years, graced us with his presence, and I am humbled by his support."

In another post, she was seen with Jon Jones, alongside fellow UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Red Dela Cruz.

Check out the post here: