WBC releases statement on investigation into Ryan Garcia's positive drug tests for Devin Haney fight

The WBC recently released a statement on the ongoing investigation into Ryan Garcia's positive drug tests following his bout against Devin Haney. The Boxing Commission has been conducting its own investigation into the matter, which is separate from the existing New York Commission's investigation.

'King Ryan' put on an incredible performance this past April as he earned a majority decision win over the reigning super WBC super lightweight champion. In the weeks that followed, it was reported that Garcia had tested positive for Ostarine, which is a banned substance, and PED.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently tweeted a statement from the WBC in which they stated that 'KingRy' was made aware of their findings and was asked to assist them in their investigation. They mentioned that they will be fully transparent with Garcia as they continue to investigate his positive 'B' sample following his bout against Haney. The boxing commission wrote:

"[WBC] notified Mr.Garcia of the adverse findings, provided him with the information about his right to witness the opening of the "B" sample container, and to have the contents of the "B" sample container tested. The "B" sample...also yielded adverse analytical findings for Ostarine...[WBC's Results Management Unit] requested available information and/or documents to assist the Unit's determination of the circumstances leading or reasonably related to the adverse findings."

WBC intends to investigate Ostarine while awaiting Ryan Garcia's information

The WBC will be awaiting Ryan Garcia's information but intends to remain active as they stated that they will continue investigating the substance Ostarine.

In the aforementioned statement, the WBC mentioned that they are expecting to receive Garcia's information toward the end of the month and find answers to how it was found in his test samples. They wrote:

"In the meantime, the WBC has continued to investigate the pharmacological characteristics of Ostarine, the details of the tests' results that led to the adverse findings, and any other explanation that might relate to the adverse findings. The WBC will continue to provide updates of the process it is undertaking as additional information becomes available."

