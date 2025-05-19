"We did 148 episodes" - When Joe Rogan explained the one reason why he returned to Fear Factor

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan used to host the reality show Fear Factor in the past.

In a revealing conversation on his podcast, Rogan discussed his return to hosting Fear Factor in 2011. He admitted that financial incentives played a significant role in his decision. Rogan has been working in the UFC for over two decades now, and also hosts The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is among the top podcasts in the world.

Speaking on returning to Fear Factor with Tim Dillon in episode #1390 of his podcast, Rogan said:

"I didn't have as much money back then, and it was a lot more money than I got the first time. We did 148 episodes. After a while, it's like, Jesus Christ. How many animal d—s can you serve people. How many times can you throw them off buildings."

"In 2011, I came back but I didn't have as much money back then and also it was a lot more money than I got the first time. It was like a big deal but I immediately regretted it. I was like oh my god I have a job again."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña at UFC 269

In UFC 269's co-main event, Julianna Peña pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by defeating Amanda Nunes, who had won 12 fights in a row. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' submitted Nunes and won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship. Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the result after analysing Nunes' performance:

"She was like, trying to take her out quick, and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she [Nunes] was f**king tired. For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it's [inexcusable] to be that tired in the second round."

Rogan further added :

"Just standing in front of her, just swinging in front of her, no movement side-to-side. Standing right in front of her like you're watching a regional fight."

Check out Rogan's comments below (2:08):

