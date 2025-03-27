"We always go for the finish" - Adrian Lee says family trained him early on to be relentless in the cage

Adrian Lee admits there's no secret to his ability to wrap things early on the global stage of ONE Championship. The Hawaii-based fighter reckons it's all down to the years of hard work and guidance from his legendary fight family.

'The Phenom' did what he does best during ONE Championship's grand return to Japan inside the Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23.

As he did in his first two outings against Nico Cornejo and Antonio Mammarella, Lee came out victorious in his lightweight MMA contest by way of submission (Anaconda choke) against Japanese debutant Takeharu Ogawa.

Shortly after the win, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) caught up with the youngest of the Lee siblings to extract the secret behind his raw finishing abilities. The 19-year-old stated:

"Well my family, we always go for the finish. We take whatever [that comes our way]. So, that's how we do it. We're just relentless."

Adrian Lee's victorious outing moved him to 3-0 in his career and maintained his 100 percent finishing rate. The 19-year-old forced Cornejo and Mammarella to tap via rear-naked choke.

Speaking of the Lees, Adrian, Christian (16), Angela (nine), and Victoria (three) total up for 31 highlight-reel wins.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Adrian Lee says scrap versus Kade Ruotolo "is kind of inevitable"

During the same exchange with SCMP, the 19-year-old teen phenom was asked about a possible duel against ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The Hawaii-based talent is more than happy to duke it out alongside the submission grappling specialist, as he shared:

"I definitely think a fight with Kade is kind of inevitable. He’s a huge other rising star in ONE Championship, and he has a big background in grappling. So I think that’s really pushing him. So I’m excited to fight him in the future."

Like Adrian Lee, Ruotolo has gotten his MMA tenure on the global stage off to a dream start. The Atos representative holds an impressive 3-0 slate with three successive submission wins over Ahmed Mujtaba, Nicolas Vigna, and Blake Cooper.

