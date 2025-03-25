We asked AI to predict the winner of Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 (And it gave a detailed reply)

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan rematch is fast approaching and would be the second encounter between the two rivals. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict their upcoming fight's winner, and it gave a detailed breakdown.

Gemini listed a few key factors, including their previous encounter, fighting styles, recent form, betting odds and expert opinions and the rematch factor.

The first fight ended in a majority decision win for Mayer, indicating how close it was, so their rematch too is expected to be extremely competitive. Also, they're familiar with one another's weaknesses, strengths, and fighting styles.

America's Mayer was hailed for her technical boxing prowess and utilization of movement and the jab, as was England's Ryan for her aggressive approach and power.

It explained that they've both been in some closely contested matches as of late, and Mayer has lately seen some razor-thin scorecards. Both are expected to be motivated, given the tensions between them, which would boost their fight's intensity.

Expert opinions and betting odds about Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 indicate that they're evenly matched and either one could win. Many foresee that it'll be a closely contested decision, potentially even a draw.

Moreover, it's a rematch, so Ryan could possibly make the requisite adjustments. Similarly, Mayer could also learn from their first fight and approach the rematch with the objective to prove that her 2024 win over Ryan wasn't a fluke.

The prediction entailed that anything is possible in boxing. However, it did zero in on a likely winner. It predicted that Mayer would win via decision, or the fight would end in a draw.

It also reaffirmed that the verdict could go the other way as well, whilst emphasizing that it slightly favors Mayer to win the rematch, as she'd won the first fight. Also, it's incredibly likely that the rematch would go the distance and the verdict would be decided via the judges' scorecards.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 -- Fierce rivals clash for WBO welterweight glory

The 34-year-old Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) is a former unified super featherweight champion. The American was previously coached by Kay Koroma, also known as Coach Kay, before they parted ways in 2024. Mayer has consistently maintained that Sandy Ryan's decision to train under the guidance of Koroma pushed her to disassociate from him.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old Sandy Ryan (7-2, 1 draw; 3 KOs) has time and again suggested that Mayer's condemnation of her training with Koroma was uncalled for. The coach situation, in addition to both boxers' unrelenting war of words against each other, is believed to have turned their rivalry into an extremely personal one.

Their previous fight saw Mayer beat Ryan via majority decision to win the WBO welterweight title. Their rematch, which has Mayer defending the WBO belt against Ryan, headlines a Top Rank boxing card on March 29, 2025.

