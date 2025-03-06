We asked AI to predict the winner of Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price (And it offered two possible outcomes in reply)

The Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price fight marks a clash between two champions, who are both hailed by many for their exceptional pugilism. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Jonas vs. Price matchup's winner, and it responded with two potential outcomes.

The AI put forth a detailed assessment of the key factors at play, namely age and physical condition, skill and experience, fighting style and momentum.

It suggested that Price is considerably younger than her opponent, which would be a huge edge for her with regards to recovery and stamina. Also, it hailed both boxers' respective amateur boxing backgrounds, with Price notably having clinched an Olympic gold medal in the amateur realm.

While Jonas boasts a greater amount of professional boxing experience and has battled against elite opponents, Price has also showcased great technical boxing prowess in the professional realm.

Speaking of their fighting styles, it indicated that Jonas possesses experience, power, and stellar fight IQ. On the other hand, Price is well-known for her agility, technical boxing prowess, and speed. Moreover, Price currently has tremendous momentum in her career.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price

The prediction entailed that, given the matchup's variables, Price is the favorite to emerge victorious. The Welsh combatant's technical skills, youth, and speed are likely to give her the advantage against the older Jonas.

It proceeded to indicate that the two likely outcomes were Price winning via unanimous decision, or Price winning via TKO. It noted that owing to her stamina and youth, she could possibly stop Jonas within the distance.

Nevertheless, it warned that Jonas' power and experience can't be written off. Not only is she a menacing foe, but there's also the unpredictability of boxing that one has to consider, as a single strike can drastically change a fight's complexion. It also foresees the matchup being a top-tier contest.

In a nutshell, Jonas was lauded for being an incredible opponent, but Price's current momentum, skill and youth make her the favorite to win their upcoming fight.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price boxing showdown

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: Rising star vows to win unified title clash against veteran opponent

Presently, WBC and IBF women's welterweight champion Natasha Jonas is booked to fight WBA and Ring Magazine women's welterweight champion Lauren Price, with their respective titles on the line. The fight between the 40-year-old Jonas (16-2, 1 draw; 9 KOs) and the 30-year-old Price (8-0, 2 KOs) will headline a BOXXER-promoted boxing card on March 7, 2025.

Check out a Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price preview below:

During their pre-fight press conference, Britain's Jonas made an allusion to her vast experience and other attributes, expressing her confidence about getting the win against her younger adversary come fight night. On the contrary, Wales' Price alluded to her youth advantage and affirmed her confidence about winning their much-awaited unified welterweight title clash. Price said:

"Too quick. Too good. Too young. That's it, really. I believe in myself. And I'll be getting my hand raised on Friday."

Check out the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price press conference clips below:

