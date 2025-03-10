We asked AI to predict the winner of Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny at "A Hard Days Night" (And it gave a detailed reply)

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny showdown pits a young champion against an older former champion and a veteran of the sport. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the winner of the Ball vs. Doheny fight, and it put forth a detailed breakdown.

The AI listed a few key factors, namely: Ball's momentum, Doheny's experience and age, and the fighters' physical attributes. It suggested that Ball is an undefeated professional boxer and in his physical prime at the age of 28.

The Englishman has also displayed evolving confidence and power in his recent appearances inside the squared circle and would be putting his WBA featherweight championship at stake in the upcoming fight. On the other hand, it indicated that the 38-year-old Doheny is approaching the end of his pro boxing career.

Although the Irishman is experienced, he has displayed signs that he's slowing down. Also, his most recent fight ended in a defeat at the hands of the legendary Naoya Inoue. Speaking of both combatants' physical attributes, Doheny boasts a reach advantage and a higher KO percentage, whereas Ball has the advantage of youth on his side.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny

As for the general odds and predictions for Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny, the oddsmakers greatly lean toward Ball defeating Doheny. Several boxing analysts foresee Ball bagging the win, probably by way of decision. The Briton winning via TKO is also within the realm of possibility.

Ball's activity, his youth, and his current form give him a massive edge in this fight. The champion's aggressive and unrelenting fighting style would possibly enable him to wear his older foe down. Though Doheny has experience and power on his side, his age and recent showings inside the ring indicate that he'd struggle to keep a consistent pace against his British opponent.

The prediction entailed that Ball would emerge victorious -- with the fight probably ending in a decision win for him, likely via unanimous decision. Alternatively, it's also possible that 'Wrecking Ball' could win via TKO in the fight's later rounds. As such, Ball's a mammoth favorite and would probably retain his championship.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny boxing match

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: An ominous assertion from 'Wrecking Ball' ahead of fight with 'The Power'

England's Nick Ball (21-0, 1 draw, 12 KOs) is scheduled to take on Ireland's TJ Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) in a highly anticipated fight, with Ball's WBA featherweight title on the line. Their showdown will headline a boxing card titled 'Hard Days Night.' The event goes down at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on March 15, 2025.

Ball has lately been hailed as a force to be reckoned with in the sport of boxing and is viewed by many as a tremendously skilled pugilist who's presumably at his athletic peak as of this time. Exuding confidence, the young fighter notably put forth an Instagram post earlier this year, issuing an eerie warning to 'The Power' concerning their fight. Ball's assertion in the post read:

"The more they talk the more they get it."

Check out the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny post below:

