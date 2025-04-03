We asked AI to predict the winner for Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer (And it gave a perfect reply)

The upcoming Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer fight is being viewed as a pivotal one for ex-WBO super welterweight champion Tszyu, who looks to reemerge from recent setbacks and take on a rising star in Spencer. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Tszyu vs. Spencer winner, and it put forth a perfect response.

Addressing Tszyu's situation, the AI seemingly echoed the sentiments of many in the boxing community. It suggested that the Australian combatant is heading into the upcoming match after having suffered two back-to-back defeats. He's likely under immense pressure and is currently rebuilding his career. It's an incredibly important encounter for him, as a defeat could badly dent his position in the sport.

Nevertheless, it was underscored that Australia's Tszyu is a former world champion in the professional boxing realm, having proven power, skill, and experience at the elite level in the sport.

On the other hand, Spencer has a golden opportunity to boost his standing in the boxing realm if he's able to defeat the former world champion. Also, America's Spencer is viewed as a dangerous, rising contender, who brings a respectable record and has had an impressive run as of late.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer

The prediction entailed that Tszyu is the more experienced and proven combatant at the elite level despite his recent defeats. Meanwhile, the dangerous and hungry Spencer would be extremely motivated. With Tszyu's pugilistic experience in mind, he'd likely have to reaffirm his dominance inside the squared circle.

The AI predicted that the Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer fight would likely witness Tszyu emerging victorious via a stoppage in the later rounds or via unanimous decision. That said, it warned that Spencer could pull off an upset win.

The key factors at play in Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer were deemed to be whether Tszyu could handle the pressure he's facing after his recent setbacks and if he could return to his past form. Moreover, for Spencer, it's important for him to capitalize on the chance he's gotten and needs to do his very best.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer boxing match

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: 'Soul Taker' opens up about recent defeats

Presently, Tim Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) faces Joseph Spencer aka Joey Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) in a super welterweight showdown next. They'll headline a PBC Boxing card at the Newcastle Entertainment Center in Newcastle, Australia, on April 5, 2025 (April 6, 2025, local time in Australia).

During a recent appearance on Bloke In A Bar, Tim Tszyu discussed how he's dealt with his consecutive defeats. Upon being asked about some of his critics who became very vocal after his losses, Tszyu notably implied that one's true supporters and rivals are revealed during one's tough times:

"Part of the sport ... It's not the good times; it's the dark times that the true character of people come out ... I got to understand the close people, who they were, and who really checked up and everything."

Watch Tim Tszyu's assessment below:

