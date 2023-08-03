We asked Google AI who would win between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz (And it had the perfect answer)

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will meet in the squared circle on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout was announced earlier this year and marks a return to action for 'The Problem Child'. Paul's last appearance saw him face off against Tommy Fury back in February, where he lost the first fight of his career via split decision.

Meanwhile, Diaz will be making his boxing debut as well as a return to combat sports since leaving the UFC last September.

Sportskeeda MMA opted to try and find an answer to the potential winner and asked Google AI for its analysis. According to the AI, Jake Paul should be considered the heavy favorite. It said:

"There are a few reasons why Paul is the favorite. First, he is a younger and more athletic fighter. He is also a more experienced boxer, having fought 6 times professionally. Strengths: Speed, athleticism, boxing experience."

However, the AI refused to rule out a victory for Diaz, stating that he has a puncher's chance against Paul if he can remain aggressive throughout:

"Diaz is a very experienced mixed martial artist. He has fought 37 times in the UFC, and he is known for his toughness and his ability to take a punch. He is also a very aggressive fighter, which could give him an advantage in the boxing ring."

Jake Paul responds to news that Nate Diaz wants to return to the UFC

Nate Diaz has refused to rule out a return to the UFC following his boxing bout against Jake Paul.

Diaz left the organization last September after fulfilling his contract. Despite the numerous run-ins he had with the UFC brass during his final years in the promotion, the Stockton fighter revealed that he expects to once again be standing inside the octagon in the future.

Paul addressed Diaz's comments and was left perplexed by the 38-year-old's admission. According to 'The Problem Child', Diaz's brief stint in boxing may have shown him that he's not ready for the business side of promoting. Paul told Ariel Helwani for DAZN:

"It's weird. I guess he's a house boy and loves to kiss the finger of Dana [White]... Be a good boy and obey all the rules. This might be too much work for him. People don't realize that in boxing when you're your own promoter, everything is different. There's more that goes into it, more press requirements. So he might not like that. He might just like being a fighter and not caring as much about the business side."

Catch Jake Paul's comments here: