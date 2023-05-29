We asked Google AI who would win between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou (And it had a perfect answer)

Francis Ngannou versus Jon Jones seems destined to be added to the list of the greatest fights never to have happened in the UFC.

Fans of both Jones and Ngannou had been desperate to see the two men clash ever since 'Bones' announced his intention to fight at heavyweight in 2020. Both men had also gone on record wanting the fight and it had only seemed a matter of time until they clashed.

However, the dream bout was put on the backburner indefinitely in January earlier this year. Dana White announced that the UFC had failed to agree on a new contract with 'The Predator' and he subsequently relinquished the title and left the organization as a free-agent.

Shortly after the announcement, White confirmed that Jones' heavyweight debut would take place against Ciryl Gane in March. 'Bones' went on to win via a round submission and claim the vacant title.

Now, with Francis Ngannou's PFL deal announced in recent weeks and Jones looking set to face Stipe Miocic, Sportskeeda MMA asked Google AI about the fight that never happened.

According to the AI, Ngannou would win the fight if he could get in close and land his heavy punches. The system did however give the edge to Jones, who it expects would have grinded out a decision victory. The AI said:

"Jones' best chance of winning is keeping the fight at range and use his superior striking and grappling to control the fight. However, if Ngannou is able to get inside and land his punches, he will likely be able to knock Jones out."

Chael Sonnen weighs in on why Francis Ngannou wasn't given UFC fights towards the end of contract

Chael Sonnen has recently responded to claims made by Francis Ngannou's manager, Marquel Martin, who stated that the Cameroonian fighter was prevented from having fights to fulfill his contract.

According to 'The American Gangster', he doesn't believe it's as clear cut as both Martin and Ngannou have claimed. Sonnen believes the delays in finding fights for 'The Predator' was because he'd send most UFC contenders to "the emergency room." He explained:

"You cannot take somebody and just put them in there with Francis Ngannou...Francis will take the number-one contender and he will send that guy to the emergency room. You gotta put him in there with champions, you gotta put him in there with the absolute best you have."

Sonnen added:

"You keep Francis busy, you get Francis in there, you let the Stipe-'DC' thing go and move on, you start to get information that Jon Jones is coming up."

