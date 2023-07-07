We asked Google AI who wins between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 (And it had the perfect answer)

Brandon Moreno is set to put his men's flyweight title on the line when he faces Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 this weekend.

Following his epic tetralogy of matches against Deiveson Figueiredo and a matchup against Kai Kara-France for the interim title, Moreno faces potentially one of his toughest challenges to date.

Pantoja is considered a serious contender at 125lbs and heads into his bout against 'The Assassin Baby' in the finest form of his career. The 33-year-old has won four of his last five fights and earned himself back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses in his last two outings.

What makes their bout this weekend even more interesting is that Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja have already faced off twice before. Once on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 and again in the octagon in 2018. 'The Cannibal' walked away victorious twice, winning via a rear-naked choke and unanimous decision.

Although Moreno has gone on to become champion and has progressed as a fighter, their history together makes calling a winner this weekend difficult.

In order to try and find an answer, Sportskeeda MMA asked Google AI to predict the winner of the bout. According to the AI, it's a very difficult fight to call. It gives the advantage to Pantoja in the power department, but ultimately believes Brandon Moreno will get the nod via a decision.

Brandon Moreno ready to show Alexandre Pantoja a new side of him at UFC 290

Despite already falling to Alexandre Pantoja twice, Brandon Moreno is more than confident he's going to get his hand raised at UFC 290.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Moreno highlighted how much he's grown and accomplished in the sport since his previous two bouts against 'The Cannibal'. 'The Assassin Baby' reitrated his confidence by stating that Pantoja has never fought him at his best. He said:

"I can talk about a lot of different things like the technical part, the mental part, whatever, but the real difference for this fight will be that I'm a better athlete. I'm a better athlete and I'll show that on July 8th."

Moreno continued:

"I said this before and I'm going to say this right now, he never fought against the best Brandon Moreno in that moment when we fought each other, but right now I'm just focused on him. I'm just training for him. Doing the game plan for him. I'm ready man."

