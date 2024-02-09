"We can fight without the weight limit" - Conor McGregor called out by top UFC featherweight contender

Already seeing himself as a champion, Ilia Topuria projects a big future for himself in the UFC.

Less than two weeks away from his first major championship opportunity at UFC 298, Topuria continues to claim his eventual status as champion is inevitable. Already seeing himself as a champion, Topuria told the media during Super Bowl week that he desires a matchup with Conor McGregor should he defeat Alexander Volkanovski.

In an interview with FanSided MMA, Topuria said:

"I'm looking for Conor McGregor. If he doesn't lose his upcoming fight, we can do it in Spain if he feels ready for this level of competition. If not, I don't know, I'm gonna sit down with the UFC and we'll have a conversation and they're gonna tell me who's the next guy... I don't care [what weight I fight McGregor at]. We can fight without a weight limit."

Previewing his upcoming matchup with Volkanovski, Topuria continued to re-state his confidence in his ability to match up with the champion. He confirmed in the interview that he would prefer a hypothetical first title defense in Spain.

Aside from the vast difference in size, McGregor's rumored upcoming bout with Michael Chandler provides an obstacle for Topuria's wish. UFC CEO Dana White told Pat McAfee on Feb. 7 that he is targeting the fight for the fall despite 'The Notorious' announcing the date was set for June on New Year's Day.

Betting odds suggest Conor McGregor will not fight in 2024 following Dana White's update on The Pat McAfee Show

After Dana White rejected the idea of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler headlining International Fight Week in 2024 on The Pat McAfee Show, the Las Vegas oddsmakers now predict another inactive year for 'The Notorious.'

According to one sportsbook, McGregor is now a 3-1 favorite to not compete in 2024 despite announcing he would be facing Chandler at UFC 302 on June 29 on New Year's Day.

McGregor has not reacted to White's comments on The Pat McAfee Show, though it was widely public that the former two-division champion pushed to headline UFC 300 in April.

McGregor and Chandler have been paired with each other as a rumored matchup since the two coached against each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.