"We can do it after I get my belt back" - TJ Dillashaw responds to Jose Aldo's callout; claims he's open to fighting the Brazilian

TJ Dillashaw has addressed the recent callout by Jose Aldo. Not only did the former UFC bantamweight champion take the Brazilian's comments into note, but he also mentioned how almost every top-five, if not top-ten fighter, has put Dillashaw on notice.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, TJ Dillashaw claimed he is the true champion of the bantamweight division. Speaking about the Jose Aldo callout, Dillashaw acknowledged the Brazilian as a legend of the sport. The former bantamweight champion said he would be open to fighting Aldo once he gets his belt back.

"But yeah, I liked the callout. I would like to fight Jose Aldo, he's a legend of our sport and we can do it after I get my belt back."

Dillashaw is even willing to mark Aldo as his first title defense, stating that the bantamweight division is incredibly stacked. The former champion even took note of Rob Font and claimed that all these names make the division a lot interesting.

"Sure man, this division is so stacked, it depends man. You got Rob Font making a name for himself, you got Aldo. I mean, one of those two guys definitely would seem like they're up for the challenge. But Yan just did beat Aldo, right? I mean, just all those names alone makes it interesting right?"

TJ Dillashaw said that even Cory Sandhagen made the same mistake heading into their fight a few weeks back and paid the price for it.

"I've actually been called out by I think every fighter, for sure Top 5 if not Top 10 after they won a fight. Before I came back and fought Sandhagen, I swear every fighter called me out. I mean, I'm the true champion of the division, you're going to try to build your name off me, thinking that I've been out for two years. That I'm coming off all this drama and I'm not going to be the same fighter and Sandhagen made that mistake, as well."

TJ Dillashaw marked his UFC return with a huge win over Cory Sandhagen

TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen put together an absolute classic five-round main event on July 24. The fight between the two bantamweight stars was incredibly close, but eventually, Dillashaw got the job done and got his hand raised, marking a successful return to the octagon.

TJ Dillashaw is now focusing on fighting for the title and could face the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 at UFC 267.

