“We can use Roman’s aggression against him” – Alex Roberts reveals grand plan to nullify Roman Kryklia’s power

ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts plans to use Roman Kryklia’s aggressive approach against him in their ONE Fight Night 17 headliner.

A few short weeks removed from capturing the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title, Roberts will look to make history by becoming ONE’s first-ever Muay Thai champion in the heavyweight division.

Standing in his way of that task is Roman Kryklia, the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight World Grand Prix Championship winner.

Speaking with Combat Press ahead of his promotional debut this Friday night inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Alex Roberts shed some light on his game plan going into a showdown with one of the heaviest hitters in ONE Championship.

“We can use Roman’s aggression against him – especially, with the small gloves. Although, if he is more reserved, then we can push the pace a little more.”

Kryklia goes into the title tilt riding a five-fight win streak with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Alex Roberts is ready anywhere the fight goes

Making your debut on martial arts’ biggest stage can be a daunting task in and of itself. When you add in the fact that you’re taking on one of the most dangerous strikers in all of combat sports, it can get downright scary.

But Alex Roberts’ training has prepared him for this moment, and come Friday night, the Aussie standout will be prepared to go wherever Roman Kryklia attempts to take the fight.

"I can fight anywhere," he told Fight News Australia. "The beauty of our gym is that we clinch every single night without fail. If you're going to the gym, you're going to clinch every night, that's just how it is.

Will Alex Roberts rise to the occasion and claim his first ONE world championship, or will Kryklia join the elite list of two-sport titleholders inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.