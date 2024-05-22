“We have dawgs here” - Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci rolls with UFC star Brandon Moreno ahead of ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci is making sure that he's got all the bases covered when he takes on Gabriel Sousa in their ONE 167 grudge match. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will face Sousa, the last man to ever beat him, in a bantamweight matchup on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Sousa and Musumeci first met at Who's Number One in 2021, with the Brazilian star taking the submission win over 'Darth Rigatoni'.

Three years after that meeting, Musumeci could avenge that defeat. And to do so, he enlisted the help of an old friend of his.

Musumeci rolled with former UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno in Las Vegas to help him prepare for his rematch against Sousa. The multi-lingual superstar also used his training session with Moreno to brush up on his Spanish.

Mikey Musumeci posted on Instagram:

"🇲🇽🇺🇸 So much fun training and learning with my bro @theassassinbaby ❤️😊 Ahora mi nombre es Miguel de Tijuana!! Tamo aqui perros🤣🤣 Dale güey!!!"

The second half of Musumeci's post roughly translates to:

"Now my name is Miguel from Tijuana!! We have dawgs here 🤣🤣 Go ahead!!!"

Musumeci primarily trains at Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles' gym Cobrinha Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Headquarters in Los Angeles, but he also visits other camps during his preparation for Sousa.

Mikey Musumeci says his love for BJJ started from within himself

Taking up martial arts isn't the easiest of passions.

Apart from the risk of getting hurt, there's also detailed dedication needed to excel at their chosen discipline.

As for Mikey Musumeci, he always knew that BJJ would be his passion and even advised parents on how to encourage their children to develop a love for the sport.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I think a lot of parents push their kids too much to do certain things, and then you'll see the kid ends up quitting jiu-jitsu because they hate it. It has to come from inside. The parent has to do a good job in making the kid choose what passion they want and to stick with it. It has to come from the kid."