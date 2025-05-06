“We are getting pushed every time we lose” - Superbon happy that Nong-O got his well-earned vindication over Kongthoranee 

Losses come with noise - Superbon knows that all too well. And when he watched Nong-O Hama drop a close split decision to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last February, he felt it just as much. For fighters at their level, every setback turns into a wave of questions.
So with Nong-O’s unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 31, Superbon saw it as the answer to all the doubts.
He said as much during the ONE Fight 31 post-event interview with Bangkok Post:
"We are so happy with the victory because we are getting pushed every time we lose," Superbon said. "Everyone questions us if we are real or not. Because we were not in our best form before, both Nong-O and I."
Watch the full interview below:
“It’s not going to happen” - Superbon says there’s no need for a trilogy between Nong-O and Kongthoranee
With the rivalry now sitting at 1-1, it didn’t take long for trilogy talk to surface. But Superbon doesn’t think the rubber match needs to happen - not after the kind of performance Nong-O showed at ONE Fight Night 31.
"I think this fight is a bit far, because he won by a lot," Superbon said. "If you see the fight, I think it’s not going to happen again because I think Nong-O won a lot in this fight. If you look back, and he didn’t get (wobbled) in the second round, he clearly won. I think it’s not going to happen."
Nong-O and Kongthoranee first met at ONE Fight Night 28 in what turned out to be a razor-thin contest. The judges awarded Kongthoranee a split decision, handing Nong-O a frustrating loss in his flyweight debut.
But now, with the win in hand and a clear outcome, Nong-O can move forward towards his next goal: capturing the gold in this division.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available for replay with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.