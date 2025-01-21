“We have the same goals and dreams” - Jordan Estupinan happy to share success with twin brother Johan in ONE Championship

Colombian Muay Thai sensation Jordan Estupinan is ripped and ready to make his ONE Championship debut, as the Muay Thai phenom follows in the footsteps of his twin brother Johan in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Estupinan will be making his promotional debut against another rising star in the United Kingdom's Freddie Haggerty this weekend, and the Colombian can't wait to show the world what he can do.

Estupinan in particular wants to emulate his twin brother's success in ONE Championship, and is confident he can do so.

He told the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview:

"Johan and I always train together so whenever he was preparing for a fight inside of ONE, I’ve been there preparing with him. As he’s improved, I’ve improved as well. We have the same goals and dreams so we’re going into our fights fully prepared."

Needless to say, Estupinan's bout against Haggerty will have the entire Muay Thai world glued to their television screens.

It all goes down at ONE 170.

Jordan Estupinan makes ONE Championship debut against Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170

Muay Thai sensation Jordan Estupinan is set to open the show this Friday night against English rising star Freddie Haggerty in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

