"We all got a chance to stand out" - Justin Gaethje names three lightweight contenders who could fight Islam Makhachev next

Justin Gaethje has recently outlined three potential lightweight contenders who could be in line to face Islam Makhachev next.

Gaethje is preparing to defend his BMF title against Max Holloway at UFC 300 on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Highlight' achieved a remarkable knockout triumph over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July. This victory not only earned him the BMF title, but also put him within touching distance of a third crack at the lightweight strap.

With his upcoming fight against Holloway, the 35-year-old Arizona native views this bout as another opportunity to edge closer to the coveted championship.

During a recent interview with veteran journalist Kevin Iole, Gaethje reiterated his sentiments and also identified three additional potential challengers to fight Makhachev for the title. He said:

"I was under the impression that if not for sure a title eliminator that the fight with Dustin Poirier was as much a title eliminator as the Tsarukyan and Oliveira fight is. Now, me fighting on the same card as those guys, I’m gonna be obviously above them, all four of us, me, Max, Tsarukyan, Oliveira, we all got a chance to stand out."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:06):

Additionally, reigning champion Islam Makhachev has expressed his disinterest in rematches against Oliveira or Tsarukyan, stating a preference for facing new opponents. He has also expressed his interest in a potential matchup against Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje says Max Holloway bout at UFC 300 wasn't his first choice

Justin Gaethje had anticipated his next bout to be for the UFC lightweight title, but circumstances didn't align in his favor. Contrary to his expectations of facing Islam Makhachev, 'The Highlight' found himself slated to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Although this matchup wasn't Gaethje's initial preference, he acknowledges that his own statements may have influenced the decision leading to this fight against Holloway.

During the same interview with Kevin Iole, 'The Highlight' said (4:45)

"I kind of talked this into existence on accident. I said, 'I didn’t want to punch Max Holloway, but he's also a guy that could fight for a BMF belt.' That turns out into going to be having to punch Max Holloway. It’s the name of the game, and I am the best in the world at creating damage."