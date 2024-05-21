"We got to entertain" - Denis Puric eager to get things cracking against Rodtang at ONE 167

Combat sports fans are always looking forward to watching Muay Thai athletes step into the ring and get into all-out wars with one another, a sentiment which ONE Championship star Denis Puric wholeheartedly agrees with.

'The Bosnian Menace' will get to add another one to his career when he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167 on June 7.

Speaking with Calf Kick Sports, Puric reiterated his commitment to pushing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion to his limit:

"I just want to be able to perform as best as I can, you know, and just do it for myself. We're entertainers, man, so we got to entertain. A lot of fighters forget that sometimes I think, and, you know, this is what we signed up for, man. This is our job. So let's get that cracking."

Denis Puric was hoping to get next dibs at Rodtang's flyweight Muay Thai world title after a strong unanimous decision win in his last outing, but their bout at ONE 167 will be a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Despite that, though, Puric believes that a victory over Rodtang inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will get him that opportunity.

Denis Puric prepared to unleash full arsenal against Rodtang

With how dangerous an opponent Rodtang can be, Puric knows that he will need to fight fire with fire and is more than ready to do just that against Rodtang.

He said as much in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I got every tool in the game. I got angles. I got f*cking hands for days. There's no clinch, no elbows? Come on. Watch and enjoy the spectacle."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.