“We have some killers in the lightweight division” - Aung La N Sang hyped up for talent explosion at 155 and 170 pounds

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is highly excited about the future of the 170-pound weight class in ONE Championship. As he prepares for his next fight at ONE 163, he is still keeping a close eye on how the organization is growing.

The ONE lightweight division is currently ruled by reigning world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee. Many great fighters are competing in the lower weight classes, such as Halil Amir at lightweight, and Shamil Gasanov and Ilya Freymanov at featherweight.

While speaking to The MMA Superfan, Aung La explained how deep this division is:

"We have some killers in the lightweight division now. There’s a lot of killers from the Russian fighters. Lightweight and featherweight is stacked man."

Halil Amir is an undefeated Turkish fighter who is on a six-fight KO/TKO win streak. 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov, meanwhile, is a dangerous Russian grappling machine who has won nearly all of his fights via submission. His compatriot, Ilya Freymanov, is a feared fighter who just defeated Martin Nguyen by way of first-round TKO.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Aung La N Sang KOs Leandro Ataides in the very first round! #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship "The Burmese Python" is BACKAung La N Sang KOs Leandro Ataides in the very first round! @AungLANsang "The Burmese Python" is BACK 🇲🇲 Aung La N Sang KOs Leandro Ataides in the very first round! @AungLANsang #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/dX9ONKQ4Gd

'The Burmese Python' continued:

"Crazy right how these guys are coming up, the crazy thing is these guys have been training for a long time too. These guys have been training for a long time. It's just that they’re so young and you don’t see them. They’re not very well known."

See the full interview with Aung La N Sang below:

Aung La N Sang looking to capture a world title in ONE again

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is a former two-division world titleholder in ONE Championship. He would like to recapture the middleweight throne once again, a journey that begins at ONE 163 when he faces the MMA veteran 'Thunder' Yushin Okami.

Aung La knows that he requires a few more wins to climb back to the top, and it all starts on November 19. While speaking to SCMP MMA, the Kill Cliff FC-trained fighter explained:

"I have really high-level grapplers at my disposal that I can work with. So it's not a matter of, ‘Can I do it?,’ it's a matter of when. It's going to take time, I'm probably going to have to beat a few more guys. So it is what it is. I'm willing to climb back to the top."

Catch the full interview below:

If he is looking to capture the crown once again, Aung La N Sang must defeat Yushin Okami at ONE 163 on November 19. Fans are highly excited about this showdown between the experienced MMA warriors.

