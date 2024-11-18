  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “We both have knockout power” - Danial Williams says slugfest with Thongpoon will come down to ‘whoever lands first’

“We both have knockout power” - Danial Williams says slugfest with Thongpoon will come down to ‘whoever lands first’

By Ted Razon
Modified Nov 18, 2024 15:27 GMT
Danial Williams (L) and Thongpoon (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Danial Williams (L) and Thongpoon (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Danial Williams is ready to fight fire with fire with his fellow knockout artist Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

These two strawweight heavy-hitters will trade some heavy leather on Dec. 6 in a three-round Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Mini T' has always been confident about the destructive abilities of his fists, which he displayed in vicious finishes over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Zelang Zhaxi.

However, the Australian-Thai warrior has also been on the receiving end of these brutal knockouts and knows better than to underestimate his next opponent.

also-read-trending Trending

As far as Danial Williams is concerned, it could all boil down to who manages to find the chin first.

The three-sport athlete told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Whoever lands first because - we both have knockout power to put each other away. I, however, do think that I’m a bit stronger though. I feel like he’s a little bit smaller so I feel like I will have that advantage there."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

Danial Williams ready to let his hands go in return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs'

Danial Williams finally ended his horrid four-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Banma Douji at ONE Fight Night 25 last October.

However, instead of staying in MMA, the 31-year-old explained why he's jumping back to Muay Thai after his much-needed victory.

'Mini T' told Sportskeeda MMA in an earlier interview:

"I'll have a lot more confidence everywhere and I can let my hands go a little bit, make more highlight reels and give the audience what they deserve."

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी