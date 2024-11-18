“We both have knockout power” - Danial Williams says slugfest with Thongpoon will come down to ‘whoever lands first’

Danial Williams is ready to fight fire with fire with his fellow knockout artist Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

These two strawweight heavy-hitters will trade some heavy leather on Dec. 6 in a three-round Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Mini T' has always been confident about the destructive abilities of his fists, which he displayed in vicious finishes over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Zelang Zhaxi.

However, the Australian-Thai warrior has also been on the receiving end of these brutal knockouts and knows better than to underestimate his next opponent.

Trending

As far as Danial Williams is concerned, it could all boil down to who manages to find the chin first.

The three-sport athlete told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Whoever lands first because - we both have knockout power to put each other away. I, however, do think that I’m a bit stronger though. I feel like he’s a little bit smaller so I feel like I will have that advantage there."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

Danial Williams ready to let his hands go in return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs'

Danial Williams finally ended his horrid four-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Banma Douji at ONE Fight Night 25 last October.

However, instead of staying in MMA, the 31-year-old explained why he's jumping back to Muay Thai after his much-needed victory.

'Mini T' told Sportskeeda MMA in an earlier interview:

"I'll have a lot more confidence everywhere and I can let my hands go a little bit, make more highlight reels and give the audience what they deserve."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback