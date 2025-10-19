"We all know you ducking Ariel Helwani" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley responds to Aiemann Zahabi’s post-fight callout at UFC Vancouver

Aiemann Zahabi defeated Marlon Vera via split decision in the UFC Vancouver co-main event. Following the bout, he called out former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who reacted to the call-out on social media.Zahabi came into the bout riding a six-fight winning streak, with his previous win coming against UFC legend Jose Aldo. The Canadian found success on the feet, outlanding Vera throughout the bout. Although he was dropped in Round 2, Zahabi largely dictated the pace of the fight, and his consistent forward pressure was enough to earn him a split-decision victory. During his octagon speech, Zahabi called out O'Malley for a fight.&quot;Sean O'Malley next, baby. It's me and the Suga Show.&quot;Soon after the call-out, 'Suga' immediately shared his reaction on social media, but he appeared dismissive about the call-out.Check out Sean O'Malley's reaction to Aiemann Zahabi's callout below:The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:&quot;We all know you ducking Ariel Helwani.&quot;Others wrote:&quot;Ariel Helwani does not want the smoke from Suga 💀💀💀.&quot;&quot;2-1 in your last three, lol.&quot;&quot;I still want [O'Malley] vs. Sandhagen.&quot;&quot;[Zahabi] gets hit way too much. He’d get sniped. But I do like the guy.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @SugaSeanMMA on X]Sean O'Malley believes he is the only fighter who can defeat Merab DvalishviliSean O'Malley reacted to the UFC 320 card on his YouTube channel. In the co-headliner, his former foe, Merab Dvalishvili, defeated Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision and defended his bantamweight title. After the bout, O'Malley stated that he believes he is the only fighter capable of defeating Dvalishvili.O'Malley has suffered two consecutive losses against 'The Machine.' He lost the first bout via unanimous decision at UFC 306 and was submitted in the rematch at UFC 316. Despite losing both bouts, 'Suga' still believes that he can defeat Dvalishvili in a future bout. He said:&quot;I don’t see really anyone being [able to beat him]. I do think I’m the only one… I hate to say it. I hate to f*cking say it. I’m the only one who could beat him. Give me a shot at the White House. I gotta go out there and get some wins. I gotta get some wins. But, I don’t see anyone really beating Merab anytime soon. He needs to be knocked out and put to sleep to beat him. I just don’t really see anyone other than myself being able to do that.&quot;