"We know it’s bad for you in large doses" - Joe Rogan goes no-holds-barred on use of fluoride in local water, blames alleged "neurotoxin" for low IQ

Joe Rogan has put forth a no-holds-barred monolog regarding the use of fluoride in local water. The MMA personality and podcast mogul also suggested that fluoride is a neurotoxin that adversely affects the IQ (Intelligence Quotient) of the people whose systems it enters.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, fluoride is a natural mineral found in various foods and water. It was indicated that it reduces the risk of cavities and benefits one's dental health, provided it's utilized in safe quantities.

As such, certain sections of the medical and broader social dominions have long engaged in debates over the use of fluoride in local water systems in U.S.

On episode #2273 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) earlier this month (February 2025), Rogan hosted podcasting pioneer, businessperson, and former MTV VJ Adam Curry. The duo discussed various topics, including the utilization of fluoride in the organized water supply in U.S.

Rogan explained that candy and sugar caused considerable tooth decay issues in people, after which someone came along with the supposedly questionable solution of adding fluoride to the water supply to combat dental health issues.

Rogan emphasized that he didn't want to take a political side on this issue and would rather simply approach it through human lens. He stated:

"But still, people argue on the side of the experts. And I've seen this about fluoride. And it's so mind-boggling. There are conclusive studies that show a direct correlation between high levels of fluoride in the local water and lower IQs. And it's a neurotoxin."

"We know it's bad for you in large doses. And yet, there are f**king people out there with college degrees, who read The New York Times, who think they're sensible people, that will get angry if you want to remove this neurotoxin from water because look at all the strides it's done in preventing tooth decay. And you just want to say, 'Hey, man. F**k you. This is stupid,'" he added.

Moreover, Rogan implied that toothpaste manufacturers sell fluoride-free toothpastes as well. He questioned why they do so if fluoride is supposed to be beneficial for one's health.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 8:23):

Joe Rogan had previously sounded the alarm on alleged fluoride-IQ connection

Many critics of the widespread fluoride use in American water supplies have time and again questioned the U.S. government's alleged lack of action to check the purportedly extreme utilization of the mineral in water. Joe Rogan, who's a well-known health and fitness enthusiast, himself previously sounded the alarm on the issue.

On episode #2207 of JRE in September 2024, Rogan hosted former Navy Seal and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan. They discussed reportedly harmful chemicals in America's food products, water supply, and elsewhere. The UFC commentator expounded upon the supposed connection between high fluoride use in an area's water supply and the locals' IQs:

"We're all just consuming these poisons. There's no reason to have fluoride in the water ... The higher the fluoride is in water in certain areas, they can see a measurable dip in people's IQs."

Watch Joe Rogan's assessment below (8:50):

