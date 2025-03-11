“We know it’s gonna happen” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says champ vs champ showdown with Phetjeeja is inevitable

It's only a matter of time, and she knows it. The reigning ONE atomeweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knows the clock is ticking towards a massive champ vs champ clash with Phetjeeja.

Ad

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, she said:

"We know it's gonna happen...We don't know when but we know it will happen, maybe this year."

But before that happens, Rodrigues said she wants to face Shir Cohen first. Whoever wins can then proceed to go up against the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champ Phetjeeja.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She added:

"But I think Shir (Cohen), who pulled out of the fight, deserves to fight also because she was training for us. So maybe after that fight, we can fight [Phetjeeja]. Wherever they want, we're going to be ready."

Ad

Trending

Shir Cohen's title shot against Muay Thai queen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 29 was unfortunately cut short. Cohen pulled out of the fight due to an injury, and Marie McManamon took her place in the main event card.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Phetjeeja eyes double-champ status, "been wanting" to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight Muay Thai throne

It seems the interest is mutual, and 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom herself is eager to fast-track the showdown. The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has made it very clear that she wants gold in both sports, and she's willing to take down Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to do it.

Ad

Phetjeeja told ONE Championship:

"I have been eyeing the Muay Thai gold for a year now...I want to have the chance to meet Allycia, the champion, as well. I have been wanting to challenge her for a long time."

But before she can do that, the Thai icon must first defend her belt against Japanese challenger Kana Morimoto at ONE 172.

Phetjeeja vs Kana is one of five title fights featured on the stacked fight card of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. The star-studded event takes place in Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Fans in Canada and North America can watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.