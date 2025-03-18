“We know each other now” - Eduard Folayang says showdown with Shinya Aoki a battle between eternal rivals

When Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki step into the Circle at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, it won't be just another fight - it'll be another chapter in a rivalry that stood the test of time.

After three high-stakes battles across the years, their fourth meeting at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 feels less like a rematch and more like the continuation of something that never really ended.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipino star said their signature game plans aren't mysteries anymore - it's just a matter of how they execute them:

"At this point, we know each other now. We know what the other fighter wants to do. It's all about being careful."

With what these two have gone through together, there's familiarity now - a sense that whatever happens next, neither man would be entirely surprised. But that doesn't make the fight any less meaningful.

"This is more than winning or losing" - Eduard Folayang on the magnitude of his legacy with archrival Shinya Aoki

But this is no longer just about rankings or scorecards. For Eduard Folayang, its about showing what's still left in the tank and sharing the stage once again with an old rival who's pushed him harder than most.

"Right now, it's not really about proving who's better. This is more than winning or losing," the Filipino star said. "This is all about proving to ourselves that we can still compete at the highest of levels, and to show that we've still improved from our previous fights, and this is a good challenge for both of us."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

