"We'll keep moving forward" - Tagir Khalilov game to turn the tide after recent setback at ONE 169

'Saminpri' Tagir Khalilov says he's all for turning the tide in his career after experiencing his most recent setback at ONE 169.

The exciting Russian striker suffered his second straight loss to Thai rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on November 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

In what was supposed to be a back-and-forth brawl between rivals, Khalilov emerged looking the worse for wear against Kongthoranee. Disadvantaged from the start, 'Saminpri' had a difficult time taking control of the circle as Kongthoranee mixed in the attacks from all angles.

Khalilov, unfortunately, had some holes in his game that Kongthoranee successfully exploited as the clock continued to run for three full rounds.

This week, ONE Championship caught up with Khalilov after ONE 169, wanting to know how intends to move forward after this experience. Khalilov replied:

"Of course, we'll keep moving forward, and I'll review some things in my training. I think it's mostly a mental thing - a psychological adjustment is needed."

Watch the ONE 169 full event replay on Prime Video in Canada and the United States.

Tagir Khalilov believes that the only way to get ahead is to gain more experience against the best strikers in the world

Tagir Khalilov believes the best remedy for setbacks is returning to the ring as fast as possible.

While Khalilov needs time to focus on making adjustments, he doesn't want to keep himself away from the action. As every fighter knows, the less active you are, the more distracted you get.

Khalilov, in his case, has a plan to make a comeback. It doesn't matter who the opponent is as long as he's constantly seeking ways to win.

He previously told ONE:

"The main thing for me is to stay active and get back in the ring. I don't care who my opponent is. They know that I'll fight whoever they offer me because I always accept whatever fights they offer me."

