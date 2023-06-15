"We'll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days" - Scott Coker confirms Bellator sale, PFL involvement

For much of this year, there have been talks that the PFL could purchase Bellator in a move that has the potential to alter the landscape of mixed martial arts. Bellator President and CEO Scott Coker recently confirmed that, not only are they looking to sell, but that the Professional Fighters League is involved.

Speaking to the media after the Bellator 297 ceremonial face-off, Coker stated:

"We've been out there and Bellator has been looking to take a partner. That's really Viacom that's been handling that so we'll see where that nets out. We'll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days."

Regarding the rumors that PFL could be involved, he added:

"They're definitely in the conversation. There's a couple conversations going on right now with Viacom and a couple companies and the PFL is definitely one of them."

Check out Scott Coker's comments on Bellator potentially being sold below:

Coker noted that he doesn't want to speculate as to whether or not the two mixed martial arts promotions will operate as one. If the sides do join forces, it could have a profound impact on the landscape of mixed martial arts. While there had long been rumors that Bellator could be sold sometime this year, the comments from the promotional frontman marked the first official confirmation from anyone associated with the company.

Could Francis Ngannou face Deontay Wilder in the PFL?

Francis Ngannou's decision to join the Professional Fighters League marked one of the biggest free agent moves in the history of mixed martial arts. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in talks to face former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a two-fight deal that includes boxing and MMA.

Speaking to The Schmo, 'The Predator' shared that he was unaware 'The Bronze Bomber' would be present at PFL 4 before adding:

"We were having conversations earlier this year before they came with the potential fight in December so that's why we're going to hold that [off] in order [for him] to finish his business in December, but we were serious about a two-fight deal."

Ngannou continued:

"He might have some business in December and that's the reason why we stopped talking, but, after that, we will continue to have that conversation... We've had very advanced discussions with Deontay's team."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on Deontay Wilder below (starting at the 1:00 mark):

It remains unclear if the two-fight deal will come to fruition. Ngannou has shared that he plans to make his boxing debut in 2023 before making his PFL debut in 2024.

