"We may have to reassess combat lines" - Fans react to Helen Yee's hilarious swimsuit retort at Sean Strickland's "enemy" tweet

Veteran journalist Helen Yee recently sent fans into a frenzy with her response to Sean Strickland's latest round of trolling. After Strickland jokingly accused Yee of being the "enemy" due to her Chinese heritage, the journalist posted a swimsuit picture and asked fans if they agreed with the UFC star's assertion about her.

Earlier this week, Strickland took to X and shared a post about not trusting "the China man" with a jab at Yee. The ever-outspoken UFC fighter wrote:

"I've been saying it for years... Never trust the China man....... China man = enemy...@HelenYeeSports <<< enemy."

In response, Yee took to X and posted a picture of her hanging out at a swimming pool wearing a USA-themed swimsuit. She asked fans to judge "the enemy" for themselves and wrote:

"So @SStricklandMMA thinks I’m the enemy, but you be the judge, am I REALLY the enemy?"

After Yee responded to the former UFC middleweight king, fans flocked to her comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Sean... I don't know anymore, bro. We may have to re-assess combat lines."

Another fan wrote:

"You know we love you. Harmless Strickland banter."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HelenYeeSports on X

When Helen Yee recalled the moment she knew Sean Strickland would be successful

Helen Yee knew Sean Strickland was destined for greatness after a wholesome interaction with the UFC star.

In September 2023, Strickland fought Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293 in Sydney. Despite popular fan opinion going against him, 'Tarzan' dominated the fight and beat Adesanya to win the 185-pound title.

In a congratulatory post on Instagram, Yee shared a picture with Strickland and detailed one of their interactions in the caption. Revealing that she knew he would achieve great things in life, she wrote:

"Sean Strickland story: After my summer swimming in AZ, Sean asked me how I did. I told him not good like I wanted. He asked me if I’m afraid of failure and to let that fear go because that’s when the best will happen [his mentality]. From that moment, I knew... So happy for him! Congratulations."

