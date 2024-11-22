"We move forward" - Jonathan Di Bella choosing to put world title loss to Prajanchai behind him

ONE strawweight kickboxing star Jonathan Di Bella is moving past his June defeat to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai over the then-vacant 125-pound kickboxing crown.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella spoke about the loss:

"Yeah, in my opinion, it was a good fight. A great experience. I believe I won. But like many of the fans believed I won. But what do you want me to do, man? It's life. It happens and we move forward, move on and we go on to the next."

Trending

Watch the entire interview below:

Di Bella was stripped of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship ahead of his defense against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April for failing the pre-fight hydration test.

He ultimately withdrew from the event after being rushed to the hospital due to dizziness and nausea.

Rescheduled to ONE Friday Fights 68 still with 26 pounds of strawweight kickboxing gold on the line, Di Bella and Prajanchai dazzled fans with their striking abilities.

Unfortunately, Di Bella fell short of reclaiming the throne as the Thai hero outworked him en route to the unanimous decision win.

Jonathan Di Bella promises to send fans home happy after ONE Fight Night 26

Whatever happens against Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, Jonathan Di Bella assures fans will leave the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a smile.

He said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, just a good, good fight, like always. It could be technical. It could be a war. You guys are still gonna be excited. And you're still going to be happy after the fight."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback